Plans lodged to convert former church to flats

Plans have been lodged to convert the former Maisondieu Church into seven flats.

Plans lodged with Angus Council:-

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been lodged to turn a burnt-out Brechin church into seven flats.

Maisondieu Church on Witchden Road was left a charred shell when a blaze ripped through the empty building in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two youths, aged 13 and 14, were later charged by police in connection with the fire.

An application for planning permission and listed building consent has now been lodged for seven two-bedroom flats.

It has come from a Northamptonshire developer.

Despite the fire damage, the applicants hope to retain the church tower and build the new homes inside the existing shell.

Montrose Port Authority has unveiled plans to turn old harbour buildings into a new gateway development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project would see dilapidated buildings converted into 30 serviced apartments for offshore renewables workers.

Plans for the former grain store on the corner of Caledonia Street and Ferry Street also include a gym and community cafe.

Architects say it would deliver a new “public face” at the north entrance to the port.

Plans have been submitted to convert a derelict former church hall in Kirriemuir into a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Ninian’s Church Hall is owned by Barbara Findlay, who is seeking permission for a change of use from a church hall into a single house.

Built between 1851 and 1853, the church hall on Glengate was originally home to the New Light Antiburgher congregation.

In 1972, the building became vacant after the congregation merged with the nearby Old Parish Church, and was briefly owned by Kirriemuir Boys’ Brigade in the early 2000s.

Planning was previously granted to convert the building into residential use, with conditions, but no progress was ever made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2021, the former church hall – which is in a “poor” state according to the Buildings at Risk Register – was up for sale with an opening bid of £40,000.

It is understood the owner has plans to renovate the inside and outside of the building.

The public can comment on or lodge objections to planning applications.

You can search for and view full documents relating to proposals online via the Public Notice Portal, which can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk, or the planning pages on Angus Council’s website.