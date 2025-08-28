Plans for new home at Kingsmuir lodged with Angus Council

Planning applications lodged with Angus Council:-

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for a new family home in a field on the outskirts of Kingsmuir. The application for permission in principle relates to a 0.2 hectare site at Hillend of Lownie, next to the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road.

There are already several houses at Lownie corner, and in this instance an existing field gate would be used to access the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states: “The final design details of the proposed dwelling, including external finishes, would be determined at the detailed planning stage.

The public can comment on or lodge objections to planning applications via the Public Notice Portal - publicnoticeportal.uk - or the planning pages on Angus Council’s website.

“However, any proposed design would be of a high-quality to ensure the visual amenity of the area is protected and enhanced.”

The road layout at what was once an accident blackspot, at the Letham junction, was improved a number of years ago.

The owner of a historic mansion near Carnoustie wants to build a “romantic” garden retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for Woodhill House at Barry would involve demolishing a disused shed and replacing it with a stone studio.

The single-storey building would have a domed slate roof and be used as a “place of contemplation”.

Renowned Scottish architect Robert Lorimer designed the main B-listed mansion.

It lies close to the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Architects Nicoll Russell Studios said “The project is part of an ongoing strategy by the client to restore and enhance Woodhill House and its environs.”

The application for planning consent and listed building approval is yet to be determined.

The public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents via the Public Notice Portal - publicnoticeportal.uk - or Angus Council’s website.