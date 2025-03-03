Open invitation to Angus communities to join nature-friendy network

Environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful is inviting nature-friendly Angus communities to join a Q&A session to hear about the Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network.

The online event will take place at 7pm on March 11, and will provide an opportunity for people interested in finding out more about the network to hear how groups across Scotland support each other and benefit from being connected.

Volunteer mentors who visit members throughout the year and provide advice and inspiration will also be online.

Currently 250 community groups are registered as part of the network, all working to make their local areas better places across the country.

This year, groups interested in getting involved, or seeking recognition for what they are already achieving, are being invited to join and register their interest in one of two initiatives - Beautiful Scotland or It’s Your Neighbourhood, both affiliated with the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) UK-wide Britain in Bloom campaign.

All network members benefit from free support and resources, while groups who register for It's Your Neighbourhood receive mentoring and recognition for their ongoing greening and growing efforts throughout the year. Beautiful Scotland has an additional competitive layer, with an annual awards ceremony and the opportunity for the top groups to go forward to the national RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

And, this year the optional theme is nature and biodiversity and the 25th anniversary of Keep Scotland Beautiful as a Scottish registered charity, so we are encouraging groups to weave a symbolic silver thread through planting projects, events and activities.

Juliette Camburn, senior officer, community initiatives, said: “Being part of something bigger, knowing that there are others facing similar challenges and who can offer advice and support, is one reason groups rejoin the network every year - we already have such a vast and varied network of groups sharing their top tips but we’d love to welcome more communities.”

Registration is open at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/