Nursery plan for old Forfar office building recommended for approval
An application was lodged with Angus Council last November seeking permission to turn a three-storey office building on Forfar’s Market Street into a nursery and after-school facility.
The site was once part of the mart complex near Forfar Athletic’s Station Park.
The plans include large wrap-around care and play areas at all levels.
There would also be toilets on each floor, sensory rooms and kitchen, dining and office space.
Local businesswoman Keli Pirie is behind the plans, which are set to go before councillors at a development standards meeting today (Tuesday).
Two letters of objection were submitted against the plans.
The concerns raised included the potential impact on road traffic and pedestrian safety, as well as the availability of car parking.
Despite this, planning officers have recommended councillors approve the application.
They say there are no material considerations that justify refusal.
The property, which has been vacant for a number of years, was earmarked for a £1 million Angus archives project more than 20 years ago.
However, the plan ran into trouble when a £800,000 lottery fund application was unsuccessful.
