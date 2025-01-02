New Scottish Water overflow map goes live online

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new overflow map, showing near real-time data from waste water overflows across the country, has been launched and is now live and available for public use.

The interactive map, set up by Scottish Water, provides information on when an overflow is operating and where recent activity has occurred, using data gathered by monitors, allowing local communities to easily access information on overflows in their areas.

Its launch comes after the water company announced it has installed more than 1000 new sewer monitors across its waste water system as part of a £500m programme of investment to transform Scotland’s sewer network and improve the country’s water environment.

The monitors will help to give both Scottish Water and the public unprecedented levels of information about how the waste water network is performing, helping the utility avert flooding and pollution and plan targeted future investment.

​​The new map can be accessed via Scottish Water’s website.

A new 15-strong dedicated team is in place nationwide to take information from the monitors and work to proactively prevent flooding and pollution incidents which can be caused by blockages in the sewer network, further protecting customers’ homes and the environment.

Earlier this year, Environmental Standards Scotland (ESS) also called for greater information and transparency on overflows, while recognising the important role they do play in protecting homes and businesses, and the map responds to this recommendation.

Users will be able to search using a postcode, local authority area or a waterbody to find out about overflow activity in any given location.

The new monitors and map will also provide information that will enhance Scottish Water’s knowledge and decision making around which overflows should be prioritised for investment.

The map will show locations of Scottish Water monitored overflows, the status and recent overflow event activity and how overflows are ranked in order of investment priority and whether investment is planned.

Scottish Water is required by the Scottish Enviornment Protection Agency to monitor overflow events at specific locations which we publish annually. SEPA is responsible for monitoring and classifying Scotland’s waterbodies via sampling and inspection and for publishing this information.

Professor Simon Parsons, Scottish Water’s Director of Environment, Planning and Assurance, who has led the delivery of the Improving Urban Waters routemap, said: “The new online service will allow people in Scotland to be better informed with an easy-to-use map to fully understand where and when sewer system overflows are occurring.

“It’s been important to Scottish Water to ensure that the development of this service has taken our customers’ view into account. We’ve worked with several external groups on the design and the supporting information, so I’m pleased this has been a really collaborative process.”

The map can be accessed at www.scottishwater.co.uk/overflows.