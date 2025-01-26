New category for this year’s ‘tree oscars’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national charity has become the sponsor of the newest category in the Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards.

Future Woodlands Scotland will be sponsoring the Urban Forestry Award at this year’s ceremony.

The new award is all about celebrating the projects that are turning towns and cities into greener, healthier, and more sustainable places to live.

With entries opening in February, Future Woodlands Scotland sees the new award as a perfect match for its vision of a Scotland where trees and native woodlands thrive – helping wildlife, people, and the climate all at once.

​Shireen Chambers, Future Woodlands Scotland chief executive, welcomed the charity’s involvement with the awards.

With 80% of Scotland’s population living in towns and cities, urban forestry is more important than ever.

This new award will highlight how trees can create resilient, connected communities while enriching urban life.

Shireen Chambers, Future Woodlands Scotland chief executive, said: “Urban forestry plays a critical role in tackling climate change, improving air quality and boosting biodiversity.

"This award will shine a light on the inspiring work of individuals and groups who are transforming our cities and communities for the better.

“We’re excited to support the Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards.

"The addition of this new category is a well-deserved recognition of the growing impact of urban forestry on our environment and quality of life.”

Now in their 40th year, Scotland’s ‘Tree Oscars’, celebrate the people and projects making a real difference in nature conservation and woodland management.

Jean Nairn, awards executive director, said: “It is great to have a new award showcasing some excellent work in urban forestry which is taking place across Scotland.

“And, it is fantastic to have Future Woodlands Scotland on board as a sponsor.

"They do wonderful work to restore and protect native woodland, as well as bringing environmental and social benefits to cities and towns with the promotion of urban tree planting, biodiversity, education, community engagement, and green job creation.”

The awards are open to projects of all sizes, from small, local initiatives to large-scale urban transformations.

Details of the different categories and how to enter can be found at www.sfwa.co.uk.