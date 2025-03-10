Montrose coastal erosion measures up for consultation

A public consultation event about the continuing response to coastal erosion at Montrose attracted around 100 people when it was held in the town’s sports centre recently.

Attendees were able to view information about the ongoing Montrose Coastal Erosion Project and discuss matters with the project consultant.

The dunes along the golf links are a natural coastal flood barrier. In recent years, however, they have eroded significantly, and the rate of future erosion is now predicted to be higher than previously anticipated.

With a predicted rise in sea levels and increasingly intensive storms, future erosion could open up flood corridors through gaps in the dunes, which could result in flooding to low-lying areas on and around the golf course.

Engineered sandbags have been placed at some of the dunes’ most vulnerable areas.

Angus Council and its partners have been working with technical experts to monitor erosion rates and develop long and short-term erosion management strategies.

Dynamic Coast and the University of Glasgow have measured changes in the dunes, and used modelling to predict future shoreline changes. This will continue, to monitor and update their predictions.

Work to prevent further erosion in the most vulnerable locations has resulted in engineered sandbags being placed at the dunes’ low points and rock armour re-profiling being carried out at the 2nd tee of the links.

Short-term management will also include the construction of two rock groynes - structures that reduce the movement of sand on the beach, encouraging beach nourishment. These were the focal point of the consultation and those attending were encouraged to follow-up with any further questions they might have afterwards.

A council spokesperson said: “Many expressed a desire for work to progress as quickly as possible and an interest in the scheme when it extends into longer term measures. The rock groynes require a Marine Licence, and consultation forms an important part of the approval process.”

Further information can be found on the project page at Engage Angus. Feedback can be sent to [email protected], or by post to AECOM, Tanfield, Edinburgh, EH3 5DA before April 19.