Management plan for Angus glens reaches final draft stage

A draft land management plan for the national forest and land in Glen Prosen and Glen Doll is entering has reached its final stage.

And there is still time for the public to have their say before the consultation deadline.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is inviting feedback on the proposals through public events, online information and visualisations, and one further opportunity to leave written feedback, comments and ideas.

FLS is encouraging people to go along to an event and speak to staff or visit the website to view plans and share any thoughts before the proposals are finalised.

​The proposals set out FLS’s aims for the glens over the next decade.

The latest version of the proposals has been developed following extensive public feedback and sets out the long term vision and objectives for the glens over the next 10 years.

It also highlights the intended activities the agency will be carrying out to achieve its ambitions.

Sophie Cade, FLS planning forester, said: “Our land management plan is the culmination of ecological surveys and learning from other habitat restoration projects and extensive public engagement.

“We valued local feedback which showed broad support for the creation of new native woodland and nature recovery. We heard how important it is to spread social and economic benefits into the community, this is informing how we approach the work planned in the Angus Glens and we hope the plans will meet the varied needs of people, wildlife and landscape resilience.

“This is a long-term project for us and an important opportunity to work with our neighbours and partners, to achieve landscape scale habitat restoration in the Cairngorms National Park.”

An information display and feedback forms will be available in the Ranger Centre at Glen Doll up until April 14.

The drop-in events will be held at: Kirriemuir Town Hall, DD8 4BS – Wednesday, March 19, 11am-7pm and Glen Prosen Village Hall, DD8 4SD – Thursday, March 20, 7pm-8pm.

More detailed information can be found at Angus Glens Land Management Plan | Forestry and Land Scotland.