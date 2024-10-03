Glen is ‘living laboratory’ for climage change project

​The event attracted more than 30 scientists from across the UK.

More than 30 scientists from across the UK gathered in an Angus glen recently to find out how a landscape-scale effort is helping to tackle biodiversity loss and climate change.

The event in Glen Prosen was hosted by Forestry and Land Scotland with colleagues from the Scottish Government’s Rural & Environment Science & Analytical Services Division (RESAS),

It showcased how the organisation’s Angus Glens project, which will take place across 7,500ha of FLS-managed land, is the perfect opportunity to test a variety of land management interventions to find the best balance of actions that will deliver the greatest benefit.

The day’s proceedings were opened by Mat Williams, the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture.

He said: “Glen Prosen could provide a living laboratory to help address key research challenges and needs. Our biggest challenge is understanding systems – how ecology, economy and people work together – and a site-based approach like Glen Prosen could help make connections to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We need to work together to share data and theories and build support and good relations from the ground up.”

Christine Reid, the Angus Glens Programme Manager for FLS, said that the event had been well received which priovided an opportunity to outline to key players in the scientific community the many challenges, decisions and trade-offs that need to be addressed.

She continued: “It was great to hear how Glen Prosen could add to existing scientific studies and evidence and provide fertile ground for future research to help address the pressing challenges we all face.

“We hope to accumulate a body of knowledge over years, to help demonstrate the benefits of integrated landscape scale land management for people, nature and climate.”

FLS’s purchase of the 3454ha Glen Prosen estate in 2022 increased the land under its management in the glens to 7500ha. The scope of the Angus Glens project could cover over 10,000 ha with the participation of neighbouring landowners.