Glen estate set to share the transformative benefits of trees on environment

​The Rottal Estate has increased tree planting on its land in Glen Clova.

An Angus estate is inviting farmers and other land managers to see how it has integrated trees into its business for the benefit of the environment and productivity.

Dee Ward owns and runs the 8000-acre Rottal Estate in Glen Clova and has transformed its natural capital through a number of environmental improvements, which include boosting tree cover in key locations.

As part of the Integrating Trees Network initiative, Mr Ward aims to share his experiences to help others who are considering establishing more woodland on their property.

The event is being held on the estate on Wednesday (June 12) from 1pm-4pm.

Mr Ward said: “We’ve taken action over the years to really boost the environmental benefits of the estate and with this it has also brought multiple business benefits too.

“I’d like to share how we went about transforming our estate, covering what our vision was, our objectives and what actions we implemented.

“The benefits from increasing woodland areas on the estate are very tangible. They range from boosts to biodiversity, shelter and shade for livestock, helping to increase fish numbers, and mitigating flood areas as well as carbon sequestration.”

The Rottal Estate has been very proactive in contour planting to improve the landscape, as well as establishing more woodlands along the Rottal Burn. Along with promoting the natural regeneration of trees, this work has helped juvenile fish populations and encouraged many forms of wildlife to make the estate their home.

Advice on forestry grants and how best to apply will also be highlighted, with key Scottish Forestry staff attending.

Lyn White, forestry and farming development officer, said: “The Integrating Trees Network events are a great way for farmers and land managers to see how others have successfully grown trees to boost their business.