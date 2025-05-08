Funding will help to restore community woodland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Angus community project has won almost £5000 in research funding from the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) and Williamson Trust to promote healthy living.

Dronley Community Woodland will use the funding to transform parts of the existing woodland damaged substantially during recent storms.

The project is one of 16 innovative community-led research projects across Scotland to receive funding from the organisations. A total of £73,625 has been given to a range of creative projects to foster healthy communities as part of the Healthy Planet, Healthy People awards.

Dronley Community Woodland receives more than 20,000 visits annually and is popular with walkers, runners, cyclists and horse riders. It also offers local employment, school visits, volunteering opportunities and courses.

​Dronley Community Woodland was awarded £4700.

The group will create a diverse and mixed woodland edge by underplanting parts of the area with site-adapted broadleaved tree species to increase biodiversity and weather resilience.

Woodland Manager Dirk Sporleder said: "The funding support allows us to transform parts of our existing woodland edge into a species-rich, structurally diverse and ecologically valuable woodland edge. Underplanting the woodland edge will enhance the biodiversity at Dronley Wood.

“Mixed woodland edges are rare woodland habitats with a fantastic potential for woodland education and outdoor learning opportunities. We are looking forward to starting to work on our project for the benefit of future generations."

This is the second year of the awards, funded by the Williamson Trust, a charitable organisation. The strength of the applications in the second round of the funding programme resulted in four additional projects being awarded financial support.

Professor David E Salt FRSE, chairperson, said: “Applications to the Healthy Planet, Healthy People Community-led Research Awards continue to grow, demonstrating the strong desire of communities in Scotland to develop local solutions to the ongoing global challenges to our environment, our communities and our food.”