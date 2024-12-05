First stage of glen river restoration is now complete

The first stage of work to restore river habitats on the new area of public land in Glen Prosen has been completed.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) have put up almost 14km of fencing to exclude deer and rabbits from sections of the riverbank to protect young trees. When mature, the trees will help to shade the river, and fallen leaves will provide nutrients to support freshwater species like salmon and freshwater pearl mussel. Tree roots should also stabilise riverbanks when flow rates are high.

The project has been funded with a grant from NatureScot’s Nature Restoration Fund (NRF) and as part of the River South Esk Catchment Partnership, involving other local landowners in a joint effort to support restoration across the catchment.

Sophie Cade, FLS planning forester, said: “This work is an important stage in our overall ambitions for Glen Prosen and the wider Angus glens. It will support and complement our programme of work to plant and expand native woodland, create wetlands and undertake river restoration. This will lead to a more balanced and resilient ecosystem.

The projects involves FLS and other local landowners.

“Wide-ranging feedback has been sought to identify the activity needed to make sure the environmental health and biodiversity of the area is maintained and improved. For this long-term project, managing the impacts of deer and other herbivores is an important initial step. The fencing will ensure the successful establishment of young native trees alongside the river, benefiting species like salmon and freshwater pearl mussel.”

The fencing has been designed and sited to reduce the visual impact on the landscape. Diagonal slats have been added to the fences to prevent bird strikes, and gates and stiles help to maintain access routes for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

Sophie added: “We know how important these glens are to local communities and visitors and by working collaboratively we will continue to explore opportunities for increasing biodiversity at the same time as enhancing public access.”