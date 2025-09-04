Firm lodges plans for a new Angus HQ

Proposals lodged recently with Angus Council:-

Dundee firm Primero Contracts is has applied to build a new headquarters beside the A90.

The fitting-out specialist has submitted proposals for offices and storage at Dunvrackie, near Tealing. The land is currently a greenfield site beside the southbound dual carriageway.

Access would be from an existing side road and not directly off the main road.

Primero hopes to construct two buildings – the Bothy and Byre – in the “visually distinctive” development.

The company has been based at West Pitkerro in Dundee for more than 20 years.

The application is yet to be considered by Angus Council, although neighbours living beside the site have already objected to the proposal.

Permission has been granted to turn a shop opposite Arbroath Abbey into a Pilates studio.

Flex288 is to turn the premises at 288 High Street into a seven-day studio.

It will offer up to six 50-minute classes a day.

Each would have a maximum of eight clients, led by one instructor.

The internal layout will include a main studio space, staff kitchen and accessible unisex toilet.

Officials approved the Digital Rinse application under delegated powers.

The council’s handling report said the authority’s planning approach was supportive of the conservation area scheme.

“A town centre first policy is applied to uses including commercial, leisure and uses that attract significant numbers of people,” it added.

The public can comment on or lodge objections to planning applications.

You can search for and view full documents relating to proposals online via the Public Notice Portal - publicnoticeportal.uk - or the planning pages on Angus Council’s website.