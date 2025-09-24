​East Haven takes gold in RHS national competition

Once again the East Haven community has secured a gold award for Coastal Village Trophy and the Jim Murdie Award for Sustainability.

In 2024, East Haven Together was selected by Keep Scotland Beautiful as the winner of the Scottish level of the Gardening for Wildlife Award, one of five new RHS Community Awards.

The group was then put forward to the UK level, and won the overall 2024 RHS Gardening for Wildlife Award.

East Haven Together works in close partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful and other partners to improve the natural environment, protect wildlife and make East Haven an attractive place to live and visit.

​East Haven won the Coastal Village trophy.

They take responsibility for maintaining the entire amenity including community gardens, public toilets, dunes, beach and NCN1. They use the Beautiful Scotland three pillar framework of horticulture, environment and community to help prioritise activities and align themselves to Global Sustainable goals.

East Haven Together was one of four of our Beautiful Scotland groups who represented Scotland in the 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK finals. The group were recognised with a Gold medal certificate and were joint winners of the UK Best Coastal Community Award.

East Haven Together's Jack Reid and Anne and Ian Bancroft were recognised with a RHS Community Champion award. In 2023, the group also received a Certificate of Recognition in the Beautiful Scotland and It's Your Neighbourhood Health and Wellbeing theme public vote.

East Haven is one of the earliest recorded fishing communities in Scotland dating back to 1214.

​The octocentenary of the village was celebrated with a wide range of gardening and heritage projects in 2014.

​A new charity called East Haven Together (EHT) was subsequently established in 2015. The charitable aims of East Haven Together include:

​Protect and promote the heritage of East Haven

Protect the natural heritage of East Haven

Protect and enhance the natural environment of East Haven

Promote the needs and interests of East Haven