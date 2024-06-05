Drivers' collision warning as deer move across county

​Drivers are being warned to be on the lookout for deer on the county’s roads as the animals move to new territories.

Angus drivers are being reminded to be alert for roe deer across the county's road network as this month marks the peak time of year for collisions between deer and vehicles.

NatureScot’s spring road safety campaign, in collaboration with Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland, is now underway with warning messages being displayed on selected electronic variable message signs (VMS).

Deer populations in Scotland have increased in number and spread in range over the past 50 years, particularly in urban and lowland areas.

Together with an increase in road traffic, this has resulted in collisions between deer and vehicles becoming increasingly common, with almost 2000 recorded incidents each year. It is thought many more go unreported.

June is a peak month for collisions as young roe deer disperse to look for their own territories, with dusk the period of highest risk. Electronic messaging reminding drivers to be aware will be displayed on selected VMS, targeting roads where the risk of a collision is heightened.

Dominic Sargent, NatureScot deer policy officer, said: “Tackling the issue of collisions is an important part of our work in managing deer impacts across Scotland. Reducing the risk not only helps to safeguard the public but is also beneficial for deer welfare.

“We know from recent analysis of deer/vehicle collisions on our trunk road network that many high-risk areas are around road junctions and major interchanges. Our campaign will remind drivers in these areas to be alert and slow down to help reduce the likelihood of collisions. We’re also continuing to explore what more can be done to mitigate the risk of collisions, with staff investigating deer numbers around high-risk areas and speaking to local land managers about their deer management plans.”

