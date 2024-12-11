Deadline looming for fire byelaw consultation

Members of the public have until the start of next week to have their say on the wording of a fire management byelaw for the Cairngorms National Park.

The public consultation was launched after plans for the byelaw were agreed by the Park Authority board on September 13.

The byelaw would apply from April 1 to September 30 each year, and an earlier public consultation attracted 1600 responses, with 79% in support of the introduction of a byelaw.

The Park Authority is required to consult on the specific wording of the byelaw, as set out in the National Parks (Scotland) Act 2000. This consultation is due to close this Monday (December 16).

Colin Simpson, head of visitor services and active travel, said: “People who responded to the first phase told us that a byelaw should be easy to communicate, should not be heavy-handed, and should cover the period with the greatest risk – the busy summer months. We listened to that feedback and incorporated it into the draft wording.

“I’d encourage anyone with a passion for the Cairngorms National Park to respond to this second stage consultation to help us shape the detail of the byelaw.”

People who live, work in and visit the National Park can complete the online questions on the National Park website. The public can also submit their thoughts in writing or over the phone. More details on the process can also be found on the website: cairngorms.co.uk/fires