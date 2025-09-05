Customers again asked to help conserve water as reservoir levels remain low
Reservoir levels are 28% below average for the time of year, despite heavy rain in some areas.
Scottish Water is asking people to use less water to help protect water resources and maintain normal supplies after new figures showed that reservoir levels in most parts of the country fell again in the past week, despite the rain.
Following the driest spring in Scotland in 70 years, and a drier than average August in the east, many reservoirs in this part of the country are below normal levels.
John Griffen, Scottish Water’s water operations general manager, said: “Although there has been some rainfall, which we very much welcome because we need it, this has not been prolonged or widespread enough to undo the damage to water resources caused by month after month of dry weather since last winter.
“We’re working hard to maintain normal supplies for all customers and there is no immediate threat to this, but we are again asking that they use water as efficiently as possible to help us protect what is – even in Scotland - a precious resource.
“We still have significant challenges but if everyone does their bit it will undoubtedly help.
"Customers might not think what they do individually will make any difference but it absolutely does.”
Scottish Water has seen demand for water decrease, partly due to many areas having had some rainfall recently and people being less likely to use water in their gardens during wet weather.
However, customers are being asked to help protect normal supplies at all times by:-
• Using water efficiently in the garden and outdoor spaces by using a watering can instead of a garden hose where possible and avoiding using sprinklers
• Taking shorter showers
• Turning the tap off when brushing teeth
• Using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded
• Using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car.
• And checking for and repairing any leaking toilets
Further advice is available at www.yourwateryourlife.co.uk/save.