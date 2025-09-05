Customers again asked to help conserve water as reservoir levels remain low

Scottish Water customers are again being asked to help save water as supplies in the area remain a concern.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reservoir levels are 28% below average for the time of year, despite heavy rain in some areas.

Scottish Water is asking people to use less water to help protect water resources and maintain normal supplies after new figures showed that reservoir levels in most parts of the country fell again in the past week, despite the rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the driest spring in Scotland in 70 years, and a drier than average August in the east, many reservoirs in this part of the country are below normal levels.

Reservoir levels are lower than they should for the time of year. (Pic: Scottish Water)

John Griffen, Scottish Water’s water operations general manager, said: “Although there has been some rainfall, which we very much welcome because we need it, this has not been prolonged or widespread enough to undo the damage to water resources caused by month after month of dry weather since last winter.

“We’re working hard to maintain normal supplies for all customers and there is no immediate threat to this, but we are again asking that they use water as efficiently as possible to help us protect what is – even in Scotland - a precious resource.

“We still have significant challenges but if everyone does their bit it will undoubtedly help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Customers might not think what they do individually will make any difference but it absolutely does.”

Scottish Water has seen demand for water decrease, partly due to many areas having had some rainfall recently and people being less likely to use water in their gardens during wet weather.

However, customers are being asked to help protect normal supplies at all times by:-

• Using water efficiently in the garden and outdoor spaces by using a watering can instead of a garden hose where possible and avoiding using sprinklers

• Taking shorter showers

• Turning the tap off when brushing teeth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded

• Using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car.

• And checking for and repairing any leaking toilets

Further advice is available at www.yourwateryourlife.co.uk/save.