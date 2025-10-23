Chance to view new environmental report for offshore windfarm

New Information relating to a major offshore windfarm development has been made available in Carnoustie as part of a bid to obtain consent for the proposal.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additional environmental information that has been submitted by Ossian Offshore Wind Farm in support of the original Array consent application that was made to Scottish Ministers in June last year.

Ossian is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Marubeni, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). If approved for delivery, it would have an installed renewable energy capacity of up to 3.6GW, enough to be capable of powering up to six million homes annually when completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has consulted widely, including with regulatory and industry bodies across nature conservation, fisheries, aviation and shipping and navigation, to ensure the application is reflective of their views.

​If approved, the wind farm would be capable of powering up to six million homes annually.

Through this process, key consultees have requested additional environmental information covering ornithology and physical processes.

Rich Morris, Ossian’s development lead, said: “The Ossian Array consent application was submitted to Scottish Ministers last summer. We've continued to engage with stakeholders following receipt of the consultation responses and are providing supplementary information.

“An Additional Environmental Information report has been submitted. The consultation is another important milestone for the project. We hope this will support the Marine Directorate in making its determination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opportunity to review the latest version of the document will last until Tuesday, December 2.

Delivery of the project will be subject to securing planning consent, route to market and a final investment decision by the joint venture partners.

Copies of the report will be available to view at Carnoustie Library, 21 High Street: Monday, Thursday and Friday - 10am – 4pm; Tuesday, 2pm – 8pm; Wednesday, 10am – 2pm; Saturday: 10am – 1pm

The information can also be viewed at Stonehaven Librar, Evan Street: Tuesday, 9am – 6pm, Wednesday and Friday, 9am – 5pm; Saturday, 10am – 2pm, An online version is also available at www.ossianwindfarm.com/array-consent-application-2025.