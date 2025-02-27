Call for views on national park’s plan to tackle wildfires

Land managers are being invited to give their views on a detailed plan to tackle wildfire risk across the Cairngorms National Park.

The Integrated Wildfire Management Plan - the first of its kind in the UK - aims to provide support and guidance for land managers in the National Park to reduce the risk of fires, be better prepared to tackle wildfires and to make the landscape more resilient.

Following approval by the Park Authority board, views are now being sought in a formal public consultation.

This is being developed in parallel, but separate to, the National Park seasonal fire byelaw, which will be submitted to Scottish ministers in the coming weeks.

Wildfires release carbon, can damage or destroy sensitive and rare habitats, can kill species and pose a significant threat to people and property. Climate change impacts, including rising temperatures and drier summers, have increased wildfire risk.

Major incidents at Cannich and Daviot in the Highlands in June 2023 brought this into sharp focus.

The plan recognises that the Cairngorms National Park already has a workforce on estates who are skilled, practiced and equipped to fight fires, and it is vital that those skills and resources are maintained in the years ahead.

The plan sets out how land managers can lower the risks of wildfires breaking out in the first place, as well as how they can work together with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to tackle fires swiftly and effectively.

The comprehensive document – one of the commitments of the latest National Park Partnership Plan – covers everything from training guidance, risk assessments and fire-fighting equipment, to fuel loads and firebreaks.

Sandy Bremner, Cairngorms National Park Authority convener, said: “The changing climate heightens the risk of wildfire across the National Park and we need to respond accordingly.

“This is a pioneering piece of work and I’d encourage anyone working in the land management sector to give feedback on the plan.”

Colin McClean, Head of Land Management at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “The plan recognises there are a wide range of land management objectives across the Cairngorms and a corresponding wide range of strongly held views about wildfire mitigation amongst land managers in the National Park.

“Nearly all decisions relevant to wildfire are made by land managers. This plan seeks to reach a level of agreement which is in everyone’s interest. We look forward to hearing the views of land managers and working with them to help mitigate fire risk in the years ahead.”

The consultation will run for six weeks and the responses will be reviewed when the CNPA board meets in June. The survey can be found at https://cairngorms.co.uk/ and feedback can be sent to [email protected].

Meanwhile, plans for the seasonal byelaw are now being submitted to Scottish ministers after the formal wording was approved by Park Authority board members.

If approved, it will see a byelaw come into force between April 1 and September 30 each year, covering the period of with the greatest number of visitors to the National Park. An initial public consultation attracted 1600 responses, with 79% in support of a byelaw.