Broughty beach wins national award for quality of its visitor experience

Broughty Ferry’s beach has been recognised for meeting high standards across a number of criteria. (Pic: Ed Marin)

Broughty Ferry beach has been recognised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful with a Scotland’s Beach Award for the high quality of its environment.

It joins Carnoustie, East Haven, Montrose Seafront, Arbroath, Lunan Bay and Monifieth on this year’s awards list, which celebrates the achievements of well-managed beaches across the country, ensuring visitors and local residents can choose where they want to visit with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for both the people who enjoy it and the environment. A total of 51 beaches have received an award this year.

The awards, now in their 32nd year, used a range of criteria which must be met, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality.

Jamie Ormiston, training and accreditation co-ordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “This award is the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and I’d like to thank all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy.

“Scotland’s beaches are for everyone to enjoy and we hope that people do so responsibly and keep them beautiful for us all.

“Every year we are delighted at the standard of Scotland’s Beach Award winners across the country, especially as beach managers and local communities are battling increased erosion and more regular devastating winter storms, often with limited resources. Not only are they able to keep our beaches open and accessible, they are also maintaining facilities to a high standard and supporting local people and visitors to take action for the environment. It really is inspiring to witness.”