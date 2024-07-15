Board agrees new fire byelaw for Cairngorms National Park

​The byelaw will restrict recreational fires at high risk periods.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) board agreed to the introduction of a seasonal fire management byelaw today at its recent board meeting.

It would restrict recreational fires at a time of growing threats from changing weather patterns, and it follows a 10-week consultation earlier this year which received 1664 responses from residents, businesses, land managers and visitors, with 79% of all respondents supporting the introduction of a fire management byelaw.

The consultation was carried out after the board agreed last year to consider the options for minimising the risks of wildfires.

Wildfire risk is increasing in Scotland and climate modelling shows a predicted increase in drought periods. The national park is home to 18,000 people and around two million people visit the area each year. It is also home to 25% of the UK’s rare and endangered species and around half of Scotland’s ancient pinewoods.

Sandy Bremner, CNPA convener, said: “We considered a range of different options in terms of the type of byelaw to take forward. We believe a seasonal byelaw combines the best elements of what people were looking for - relative simplicity for communication and understanding, and not being too heavy handed in covering months when there is far less recreational fire activity.”

A draft byelaw will be subject to a 12-week consultation in September, with the finalised version submitted to Scottish Ministers for approval.