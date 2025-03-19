Appeal for Angus public to join annual Spring Clean to tackle local litter problem

People across Angus are being encouraged to sign up for a national challenge to address the country’s litter emergency.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s annual Spring Clean takes place between 21 March and April 21.

Ninety per-cent of people agree that litter is a problem. Last year 45,000 participants across the country rolled up their sleeves, and, equipped with litter pickers, bags and gloves, made a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods. But this year the campaign is seeking an even bigger national response.

With 81% of people agreeing they want to see increased action to clean up litter in their communities, #SpringCleanScotland 2025 is the perfect chance to get involved and take action to reverse the deterioration in environmental quality in Scotland’s neighbourhoods.

​The annual Spring Clean starts this Friday and runs for a month.

More than 15,000 people have already registered to take part, and would-be participants can register their own clean-up or find one to join on the Clean Up Scotland map.

Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive, said: “No longer can we wait for someone else to pick up the litter we might walk past every day – so we are inviting everyone to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or alone, or to join an event registered on our Clean Up Scotland map.

“Every action, however small, will help us reverse the litter emergency.”

Visit Spring Clean 2025 | Keep Scotland Beautiful for more information.