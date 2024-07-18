Angus pupils learn about life on glens estates

The activities were organised as part of the Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups’ Estates that Educate programme.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Angus recently attended activities at a number of local estates as part to find out more about how they work.

The programme was organised by the Angus Glens Moorland Group, which hosted more than 300 children at Glenogil Estate for their Estates That Educate programme.where pupils were able to experience working life on a sporting estate.

In total, Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups have provided outdoor education for a 2413 children and adults up and down the country this year, to showcase the wealth of wildlife thriving on Scottish estates and to help young people discover the rural career pathways open to them.

Topics such as upland sheep farming, habitat conservation, peatland restoration, wading birds, bird of prey identification, deer management and grouse shooting and the outdoor access code were all on offer.

As well as organising a sell-out wader safari for adults in Glen Esk, the Angus group also assisted at Kinnordy Estate, near Kirriemuir, with the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Kirk Norbury, Angus Moorland Group co-ordinator, said: “The Angus Glens epitomises the perfect balance between thriving nature, local jobs and flourishing communities.

“There are nationally important populations of many moorland species – notably birds of prey such as the golden eagle, buzzard, hen harrier and red kite. So much so that estates in the Angus Glens have donated golden eagle chicks to other parts of Scotland to help establish breeding territories in areas where they remain rare.

"This kind of conservation success story is one that we should be teaching children and young people about – and celebrating.”

One teacher who attended the event at Glenogil Estate said: “The organisation of the whole day was extremely well managed, and each activity provided thought-provoking discussions and opportunities to learn. The experience pupils gained is so valuable to their learning and their life experiences. Some pupils commented that they wish to pursue careers in the industry.”

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) donated £15,000 in legacy funding to the Estates that Educate project, which has enabled Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups to expand the programme and continue to offer a free experience to schools in several regions.

Mark Ewart, National Engagement Manager for Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups, said: “This has been an amazing year and the estates have stepped up again to show exactly what they do and why they do it.

“These open events are beneficial, not just for the estates themselves, but also for society as a whole and the next generation. If we want to protect nature, we need to understand and safeguard what we already have. For children watching a buzzard soaring high in the sky or identifying the distinctive tail of a red kite, that is invaluable.”

Lianne MacLennan, engagement manager for BASC Scotland, added: “BASC’s Legacy Fund aims to support and encourage students wishing to develop their knowledge in conservation, land management or gamekeeping, so naturally we were happy to support Estates that Educate.

“Education is an important part of our ethos and to work collaboratively with the moorland groups on such a fantastic initiative has been a pleasure.

“With schools seeing cuts across the board, our funding played a pivotal role in getting the volume of youngsters to the estates, to take part in this free educational experience that the moorland groups offer.”