Angus carers lead the way as Scots urged to get ‘climate ready together’

The p​artnership between Angus Cycle Hub and Angus Climate Hub is helping local carers reach clients more quickly and efficiently.

A project in Angus that is transforming both working lives and the environment has been held up as a prime example of sustainability and carbon reduction.

According to recent research released ahead of Scotland’s Climate Week, almost three quarters of adults in Scotland (72%) now see climate change as a pressing, present-day issue.

The campaign, which ran recently was a rallying call for action - reminding everyone that meaningful change often begins with one single step and grows stronger when we act as a community. From reducing food waste and choosing active travel to joining local projects, every action counts - because when communities act together, small changes add up to a powerful lasting impact.

The study also revealed that 66% of adults already consider the environmental impact of their daily actions. Across the country, there are inspiring examples of people putting that into practice.

In Kirriemuir and Forfar, a partnership between Angus Cycle Hub and Angus Climate Hub is helping local carers reach their clients more quickly and efficiently through safe, low-carbon journeys on e-bikes. The switch allows carers to cover their routes with greater ease and reliability, while also enjoying a healthy, sustainable way to get around.

With support from Angus Climate Hub, one of a network of local Climate Action Hubs which the Scottish Government has committed up to £6 million in funding this year to, the project has been able to provide long‑term, e‑bike loans complete with training and equipment, removing both the practical and confidence barriers to cycling.

The change has been immediate and tangible with carers able to reduce their travel time, arriving less tired and less stressed, and travelling more safely - giving them the benefits of speed and safety without needing to rely on cars or opt for carbon alternatives, such as relying on the occasional taxi.

Launched in 2023 with just four e‑bikes, the scheme has already expanded to 10, with a waiting list of carers eager to take part. Some of those in the original pilot are still using their bikes two years later, while others have gained the confidence to buy their own.

Scott Francis, head of Angus Cycle Hub, said: “We wanted to make cycling as easy and accessible as possible for people who really need it. Carers often face long days and limited transport options, so providing them with e-bikes, training, and all the kit removes those barriers straight away.

“What’s been amazing is seeing the difference it makes - not just in getting to clients faster and with less stress, but also in carers building the confidence to keep cycling long after the loan ends.”

Scotland’s Climate Week celebrates such local successes, showing that climate action can bring immediate benefits to people’s lives - in health, safety, finances, and community connection - while also helping Scotland meet its net zero goals.

Other ways to get involved include using and sharing free resources to help communities become climate-ready, and joining local events organised by Climate Action Hubs to learn more and connect with others making a difference.