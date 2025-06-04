Angus beaches named among country’s best in annual awards

Angus beaches have again been named among the best in the country in this year's Scotland’s Beach Award.

Run by Keep Scotland Beautiful, the award celebrates the achievements of well-managed beaches across Scotland. The prestigious flag helps visitors and locals to choose where they want to visit, with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for people and the environment.

A total of 52 beaches have received the award this year, including Lunan Bay, Montrose Seafront, Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifieth, East Haven and Broughty Ferry.

Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO, said: “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful. I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.

“Scotland's Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches and it is testament to those who look after them that so many have received awards over decades.

“We would love to encourage more communities to work towards accreditation of their beaches and are currently seeking sponsorship of the programme so we can enhance capacity and capability in communities which boast stunning beaches. Please get in touch if you can help us.”

Angus has along record of success in the awards, with Lunan Bay being included over the last nine years while this is Montrose and Broughty Ferry’s 22nd year on the winners’ list. Arbroath has also been listed for 16 years and Carnoustie for 20, while East Haven, which is managed by the local community, is marking a decade of awards and Monifieth its 15th year.

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: “Scotland has thousands of miles of coastline, providing a huge choice of beaches to enjoy stunning scenery and unique experiences. Whether visitors are looking for tranquil islands and rural escapes or the bustling cities and towns boasting serene shores, there is something for everyone.

“Congratulations to all the winners for their achievements. It is particularly encouraging to see some beaches making a return to the awards. This demonstrates a real dedication to improving the visitor experience and environment.

"Our communities, along with our natural and cultural heritage, are what make Scotland so special. It is vital we protect and preserve them for the future.”

Scotland’s Beach Award’s have been managed by Keep Scotland Beautiful for more than 30 years playing a vital role in protecting our beaches for people and nature, encouraging people to visit responsibility and signposting people to beaches that meet their needs best.

A range of criteria must be met, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness. Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality.

A map showing all the award-winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach.