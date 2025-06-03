Access for all at glen

Continued from page 1

The CNPA has funded almost 80% of the project through its Visitor Infrastructure Improvement Programme, with the council meeting the remainder of the costs.

Colin Simpson, Head of Visitor Services and Active Travel at the CNPA, said the new facilities will help to relieve some of the pressure the scenic area experiences during busy periods.

He said: “The upgraded Milton of Glen Clova car park provides a fantastic opportunity for all visitors to enjoy breathtaking scenery, the fantastic network of paths, and iconic locations in Glen Clova.

"It also helps spread some of the visitor pressure in the area, especially around the road end in Glen Doll. Improvements to the car park for all abilities help everyone enjoy the Cairngorms National Park.”

Councillor Tommy Stewart, Angus Council’s communities convener, said hopes that work to tackle flooding problems at the car park will make a real impact.

He said: “The road gullies and pipe leading to the river would regularly become overwhelmed by storm water and mud, so our staff have looked to address that by putting in larger sized gravel in the flooding prone western sides of the car parks, including soakaways.

"The remaining surfacing has received a new top layer of whin dust (finely crushed rock aggregate).

“Part of the design solution is to take water above ground into a series of swale/detention basins within the grassed area.

"These swales/detention basins slow the water down through rocks/boulders and slow them further with wetland plants at the base of the swale. This allows water to naturally filtrate into the ground.

“In addition to filtrating the water, the vegetation in the swale will treat the rainwater coming off the road & adjacent farm track, removing any pollutants and silts.

"This solution also adds to the amenity and biodiversity with wetland plants and wildflower meadows.”

The project also includes the planting of new trees and shrubs at the car park, which will be carried out later this year which the council says will help to enhance the look of the area and contribute to biodiversity.