Witness appeal after to die in crash near Brechin

The incident happened on the B9134 between Brechin and Netherton on Saturday evening.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the B9134 near Brechin.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 6.15pm on Friday, April 25, between Brechin and Netherton and involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a Mercedes coach.

Emergency services attended and two passengers in the car, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence. No-one on the coach was injured.

The road was closed to allow for crash investigation work and reopened around 4am the following day.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died at this very difficult time for all.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”

If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3004 of Friday, 25 April, 2025.”