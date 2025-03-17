Witness appeal after driver critically injured in A90 crash

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious road crash on the A90 at Brechin.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Friday (March 14 ) when Police received a report of a crash on the southbound carriageway between an HGV lorry and a van.

Emergency services attended and the male driver of the van was taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the HGV did not require medical treatment.

The road was closed until 9.30pm on Friday.

Constable Liam Pattie said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information. If you have dash-cam equipment, please check it for any footage which could assist our ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2034 of Friday, March 14, 2025.