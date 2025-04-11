Wildfire warning as dry weather continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An additional warning to exercise extreme caution when visiting the countryside to help save lives, wildlife and property.

The call from Forestry Land Scotland to ‘Respect, Protect and Enjoy’ follows fire crews having to contend with several wildfires across the country and as the spell of dry weather continues.

Graeme Prest, FLS’s director of land management and regions, said: “A wildfire can emerge from one stray spark. FLS is therefore urging visitors to not light campfires, to make sure that cigarettes are properly extinguished and to use a camping stove or gas barbecue rather than a disposable barbecues.

“Camping stoves must be as stable as possible and on a level and preferably fire resistant surface. They should also be kept well away from any flammable material.

​A single spark can set off a wildfire which can spread quickly.

“Anyone planning to visit the countryside over Easter needs to do their bit, abide by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, be sensible and do not take any risks. And if you do see a wildfire, call 999 immediately”

Wildfires can spread very quickly and put people at significant risk, whether those people are the fire crews and support teams attending or those members of the public who rely on a swift response in emergency situations at home or on the roads.

He added: “Fire service crews are wholly dedicated people who make every effort to be where they are needed, when they are needed. They will always be better able to rise to that challenge and do their job to the best of their ability when they do not have to divert their resources to avoidable fires. Everyone needs to bear that in mind, to not take any risks with fire and always be vigilant.”​​​​​​