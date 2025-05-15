Many areas in Scotland are facing an extreme risk of wildfire, and the public have been warned against using naked flames.

The public have been issued with a stark warning against using naked flames outdoors “at all costs” as much of Scotland continues to face an extreme risk of wildfire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very high to extreme risk of wildfire was in place for areas across the country over the weekend and Monday.

An extreme warning is now in place for all areas of Scotland from today (May 15) until Monday, May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

The vast majority of wildfires are started by human behaviour and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is urging communities to avoid lighting fires and using naked flames while this warning is in place.

Area Commander Michael Humphreys, SFRS wildfire lead, said: "Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

"That's why we're urging people to absolutely avoid the use of naked flames, including barbecues, at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire and things can get out of hand very, very quickly.

"Discarded cigarettes and unsupervised campfires pose a significant threat, so it's vital to follow all safety advice when outdoors and to make sure you are familiar with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code at all times."

Remote and rural communities, in particular, are impacted by wildfire.

Area Commander Humphreys added: "Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of air polluting gases into the atmosphere."

The SFRS has an array of wildfire prevention and safety advice on its website.

You can learn more about the Scottish Outdoor Access Code online.