Witness appeal after vehicle theft and break-ins

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 28th May 2024, 15:00 BST
The incidents are believed to have taken place between 9pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.
Police are appealing for information following the theft of a silver Fiat Ducato campervan from Melville Gardens in Montrose.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 9pm on Sunday (May 26) and 8am the following day.

In addition to the stolen campervan, officers have received reports of five vehicles in the surrounding streets being broken into within the same timeframe.

The campervan was later recovered on Warddykes Road, Arbroath.

Constable Fullerton said: “We are particularly keen to speak with any local residents around Melville Gardens in Montrose or Warddykes Road in Arbroath, who witnessed any suspicious activity in recent days.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0561 of 27 May, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”