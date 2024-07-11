Warning after Forfar woman scammed by rogue traders

​Trading Standards Scotland, Police Scotland and local councils have teamed up for the Shut out Scammers campaign.

Angus residents are being warned to beware of rogue traders after a Forfar woman was scammed out of a four-figure sum by cold callers who offered to paint her home.

The ‘workmen’ offered to paint her property’s exterior woodwork and pipework, claiming they were offering a big discount.

She agreed to pay them £2300 in cash to carry out the work, but soon noticed that they were using fence paint on all the surfaces. When challenged, they claimed they knew what they were doing.

The price was then increased to £2500, which she agreed to pay, despite believing the work to be substandard, as she wanted them to leave her property.

Trading standards found that the surfaces had not been prepared properly, that the correct paint had not been used and the quote was excessive. The homeowner had to hire another trader to repaint the surfaces and repair some of the damage.

Elsewhere in the county, cowboy gardeners targeted a man in his 80s, offering to cut his hedges and remove moss from his patio for a cost of £1000, claiming to be part of the council’s ‘trusted trader’ scheme.

However, during the work, they told the man it was going to take longer than anticipated and doubled the cost to £2000. They then left and never returned.

Figures from Trading Standards Scotland (TSS) show that between January and June this year, a total of £62,361 was lost by 26 households across the Angus and Dundee areas.

TSS is running a nationwide 'Shut out Scammers' campaign with Police Scotland and councils, which is designed to raise awareness about the risks of accepting work offered by cold callers.

Councillor Maureen Chalmers, chair of TSS’s governance board, said: “Scammers are constantly adapting their tactics to take advantage of people, especially when many households across Angus are struggling to make ends meet with the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s more important than ever to remain vigilant and be on your guard. Do plenty of research into companies before agreeing to any work, remembering that online adverts can be misleading and that reviews can be faked.”

She added: “It is advisable to check at least three different review sites and to get more than one quote for a piece of work.

“We are also asking people to look out for family members, friends, and neighbours and to report any suspicious behaviour to stop the scammers in their tracks.”

TSS has also said that if someone claims to be working for or with a local council, householders should ask them to wait outside and close the door while they call the council to verify their identity.

Customers should also check at least three different review sites and obtain more than one quote for a piece of work.

Consumers are advised against dealing with cold callers and encouraged to seek reputable local traders, with vetted options available on the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland (SCOTSS) approved trader portal at www.approvedtrader.scot.

Anyone caught out by a scam or suspicious activity should report it using the national advice service Advice Direct Scotland’s tool at www.consumeradvice.scot or contact 0808 164 6000 for support. Victims of fraud should report it to Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

TSS is also urging people to check in with their older relatives to ensure that that they are aware of these scams.