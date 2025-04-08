Police appealing for information after illegal snares found

Police Scotland are investigating snaring and trap offences on Balmashanner Hill near Forfar.

Snaring was made illegal in Scotland last November as per The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Traps can be laid but only with permission from the landowner but these must have identifiers on them. A spokesperson said: “The snares we were made aware of have been collected and these are described as metal loops that are placed in or near a rabbit’s burrow and tied to a nearby branch. “We are requesting that members of the public be vigilant in the area for snares and traps and those who may be responsible for laying them. “If any are located, please use what 3 words to identify the location, take a photo and contact Police on 101.” Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference CR/0111839/25.