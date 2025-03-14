Police appeal for information after purse snatch incident in Arbroath

Police officers in Arbroath are appealing for information following a theft in the town.

The incident happened at around 12pm on Wednesday (March 12) while a 34-year-old woman was walking her dog on a footpath at the rear of Warddykes Road, known locally as The Dammy.

She was approached by two male youths on electric scooters who snatched her purse before speeding off towards St Vigeans.

The first suspect is described as being aged around 16 or 17, 5ft 7in tall, white with a tanned complexion, of medium build and with brown hair.

At the time he was wearing a black cap, slate grey coloured tracksuit with a mountain motif on the front of the trouser leg.

He was riding a black electric scooter with a grey footplate.

The second suspect is described as around 15-16, white and with short dark brown hair.

At the time he was wearing an aqua blue long-sleeved sports top with a high zip neck and black shell suit jogging trousers.

He was riding a black electric scooter with thick tyres.

Constable Dawn Jamieson said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the woman involved and it is imperative that we trace the youths responsible and enquiries are ongoing to do so.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1835 of March 12.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by telephoning 0800 555 111.