Police appeal after peregrine falcon put to sleep following illegal shooting in Glen Esk

Police are appealing for information following the death of a peregrine falcon after it was shot in the Angus glens.

The Scottish SPCA was called, and the bird taken to the charity’s wildlife resource centre in Fishcross for treatment. Due to the severity of the injuries, however, the bird had to be euthanised on Wednesday, September 11. Following further investigations, it was established that it had been shot and police were contacted. Constable Craig Savage, Wildlife Crime Officer, said: “Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is illegal to kill any protected species. “Since this matter was reported to police, we have been carrying out enquiries and working with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances. “We would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation to please contact us. Your information could be vital in in establishing what has happened. If you were in the Glen Esk area around Tuesday, 3 September and saw anything suspicious or have any information about shooting activity in the area, please come forward. “Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CR/0368615/24.”