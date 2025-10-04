New look for national rail safety campaign

​The refreshed campaign has gone live across the country.

New 'See it. Say it. Sorted' posters and updated announcements have been introduced for the benefit of train passengers, marking the campaign's first major refresh in a decade.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in 2016, with an initial focus on counterterrorism, reports to British Transport Police's (BTP) 61016 text service have increased more than eightfold to 255,088 a year – helping to improve the safety of travellers across the rail network.

To make reporting even easier, posters have had a makeover to clearly display the 61016 text number, and the ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ train and station announcements have had an upgrade to make their wording clearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new campaign is designed to help passengers more easily spot when something does not look right, by explicitly showing and telling them what this could be, such as an unattended bag, or someone accessing a restricted area.

The UK Government is also providing a nearly £17 million funding boost for improvements to enhance police access to CCTV from railway stations. This will enable BTP officers to have more access to real-time footage from across the railway and help to identify offenders as quickly as possible.

BTP Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said: “Our officers are out across the railway network 24/7 working to keep the public safe – but 'See it. Say it. Sorted' reminds us that passengers and rail staff also have a vital role to play in being our eyes and ears.

“Our pioneering 61016 text service is a simple and discreet way to report crime across the rail network, and thanks to the ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ campaign, you can save 61016 in your phone today and contact BTP immediately if something doesn’t feel right on your journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over one million 61016 texts have been sent since its introduction in 2013 – so I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for continuing to help us create a network of vigilance. Trust your instincts and text us on 61016.”

The campaign has also evolved to encourage passengers to report any non-urgent crimes, including anything that makes passengers feel unsafe or uncomfortable, helping police keep the nation’s railway network safe.