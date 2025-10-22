More police patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour in Monifieth

Police patrols are to be stepped up in parts of Monifieth following complaints of antisocial behaviour by local youths.

Focusing mainly on the South Street area, the most recent incident happened at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, October 14, where when a resident’s door was kicked by several youths.

Officers from the Carnoustie Monifieth and Sidlaws Community Policing Team are now looking for help to identify a group of seven males aged around 14. One is described as wearing a black hoodie with the word ‘Represent’ on the front.

Constable Ronnie Irvine said the incident had left residents “very shaken”.

​Residents have reported antisocial behaviour. (Pic: Google Maps)

He continued: “It is vital that we trace those responsible so they can fully appreciate the impact that their behaviour has on our community.

"Whilst the majority of our young people are respectful and well-behaved, it appears that a small minority have been gathering in the South Street area with the intention of causing annoyance and disruption.

"We will be increasing uniformed and plain-clothed patrols in the area. Anyone identified as being in antisocial behaviour will be dealt with robustly. Finally, I would like to make a direct appeal to parents and carers - please take the time to speak with your children about the consequences of antisocial behaviour and the distress it can cause."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting PS-20251014-3116.