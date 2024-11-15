Investigation after tagged eagle disappears over Angus grouse moor

​A search of the area where the eagle was last recorded turned up neither a dead bird nor its tag.

Police have launched an investigation following the disappearance of satellite-tagged Golden Eagle in the Angus Glens.

The young bird, which hatched in Tayside in 2022, was fitted with a satellite tag while in its nest and was being tracked by researchers when it disappeared over an area of grouse moor.

RSPB Scotland has said that the area has a long history of illegal bird of prey persecution.

Police were notified and the data from the bird’s tag handed over. Police Scotland, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPB Scotland searched the area but found nothing.

Consequence of killing a bird of prey include fine or even prison. Legislation introduced in March also means that, if illegal activity takes place on a grouse moor, that grouse moor could lose its licence to operate.

Will Hayward, RSPB Scotland senior investigations officer, said: "The sudden cessation of transmissions from this tag strongly suggests human interference, and reflects a pattern of tagged birds ‘disappearing’ almost exclusively on or near grouse moors that has become all too evident in recent years.

"Had this bird died of natural causes or if the tag had become detached, we would be able to locate and retrieve it. When no body or tag is found, this is highly suspicious. We believe this bird has been killed and the tag destroyed."

Angus was one of the raptor crime hotspots identified in a Government-commissioned report on the fates of satellite tracked golden eagles in Scotland, published in 2017. Sadly there has been no let-up in confirmed incidents and suspicious disappearances since then. Most recently, an Osprey was found shot in the Glen Doll area on August 12. Earlier this year, the satellite-tagged Hen Harrier ‘Shalimar’ disappeared in circumstances similar to this Golden Eagle.

Anyone who finds a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances should call Police Scotland on 101 and fill in the RSPB’s online reporting form at www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/advice/wild-bird-crime-report-form/. Information can be reported anonymously on 0300 999 0101.