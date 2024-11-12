E-scooter seized as police warn of vehicles’ legality

An e-scooter alongside a Police Scotland vehicle

Members of the public are being warned to double-check the laws relating to e-scooters before buying them as gifts this Christmas.

It follows recent patrols carried out around Carnoustie by officers from the Carnoustie, Monifieth & the Sidlaws Community Policing Team, prompted by complaints about the irresponsible use of both e-scooters and e-bikes.

During the patrols, an e-scooter was seized by the Community Policing Team and a 21-year-old male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a number of road traffic offences.

A police spokesperson said: “While e-scooters are legally available, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in a public place. This includes roads, pavements, parks, town centres or promenades. The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land with the agreement of the land owner

“E-scooters are currently classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) so they are treated as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements as any other motor vehicle, requiring insurance, a valid driving licence, and compliance with various construction and use requirements.

“People considering buying an electric scooter or e-scooter this Christmas are being urged to fully understand the law and the implications of using one in a public place before they do.”

Anyone with information about crime should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.