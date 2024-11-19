Drugs seized and youth charged after Forfar raid

A quantity of drugs were seized during the raid earlier this week.

Officers from the Forfar Community Policing Team, assisted by local response officers carried out a Drugs Search Warrant at a property in the Forfar area on Monday.

As a result of the operation, a 16-year-old male has been charged will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal following the recovery of a significant quantity of controlled drugs.

Constable Conboy from the community team, said the seizure emphasises the force’s commitment to tackling the problem.

She said: "Drugs have a devastating impact on those who abuse substances, their families and the wider community.

"Today’s recovery demonstrates Police Scotland is committed to disrupting criminal activity to protect our local communities.”

Anyone with information or intelligence about crime can call Police Scotland on the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In the event of an emergency, call 999.