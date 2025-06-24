Deliberate fire-raising is costing firefighters time, resources and risking lives

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:39 BST

Firefighters were forced to attend more than 30 deliberate fires a day across Scotland last summer.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews responded to 3195 deliberate fires during just a three-month period.

The incidents affected dwellings, businesses, derelict and unoccupied buildings, refuse, grass, crops and woodland.

Despite deliberate fires during summer being at the lowest level since 2020, firefighters are still being diverted away from other emergencies every time they area called to this type of incident.

Firefighters attended more than 3000 deliberate fires last summer.
Firefighters attended more than 3000 deliberate fires last summer.

Assistant Chief Officer Jon Henderson is the SFRS Director of Prevention, Protection and Preparedness.

He said: "If our crews are putting out more than 30 deliberate fires a day during summer then that’s time that could be spend elsewhere dealing with genuine emergencies.

“Deliberate fire-setting, whether it’s affecting a derelict building or woodland, is a crime and it can have a serious impact on local communities, as well as the potential for someone to get badly hurt or worse.

“We want those responsible to understand that getting involved in this type of behaviour can also impact negatively on your future.

“We’ll continue to take a zero-tolerance approach and will work with our police partners to identify those responsible.”

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said: “Setting fires deliberately is reckless and irresponsible. It can endanger lives and result in significant damage to property.

"It also causes fear and alarm to those living in the local area and diverts valuable emergency service resources.

“We remain committed to working with our partners to reduce the number of these crimes taking place.

"We would urge anyone with information on fires being set in their community to contact police via 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers through 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

