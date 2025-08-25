Campaign launched to crack down on illegal bikes

The campaign has been launched after an increase in complaints.

Crimestoppers has launched a new campaign across Scotland to help crack down on the illegal use of off-road bikes, mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters.

It follows rising concerns and reports from communities across Scotland, with incidents of off-road bikes being ridden illegally on roads, in parks, on pavements and in other public spaces, resulting in injuries to their riders and members of the public.

There has also been damage to parks, fields, green spaces and private property.

The charity is now asking the public to submit information anonymously about those responsible.

Complaints often centre around off-road bikes becoming a threat to the public as the bikes are ridden recklessly in residential areas, town centres, on pavements and in green spaces – with no concern from the riders for their own safety or that of the public.

Crimestoppers spoke to people in Scotland who have been directly affected by dangerous and illegal use of off-road bikes:-

A farmer in Dumfries said his fields had been ripped up overnight, costing thousands in repairs and increased security costs.

An elderly lady in Edinburgh almost stepped in front of a bus to prevent a bike on the pavement from crashing into her.

In February, Whinhill Golf Club in Greenock experienced extensive damage to their greens and fairways.

A spokesperson said: “Do you have information about these bikes and those people using them? You can tell us what you know, 100% anonymously - guaranteed.

"Call free on 0800 555 111 or fill in our quick and easy online form on our website.

“Help keep your community safe and tell us what you know about bikes being used illegally.”

Helpful information to submit includes the exact location, date and time the bike/s were seen; anything distinctive regarding colour, make and number plate; where the are stored; who is riding them illegally, what were they wearing; who is causing criminal damage?

Who is putting the public and themselves in danger?

Further details about how the law applies to off-road bikes and other similar vehicles can also be found on the Crimestoppers website at crimestoppers-uk.org.