Body cameras issued to Tayside police officer as part of national roll out

The first police officers in Tayside to be fitted with body-worn video cameras have gone on duty as part of a national roll out of the equipment.

Around 750 Tayside officers, including road policing officers and dog handlers, will be equipped with the new devices over the coming weeks. As the roll out continues, more than 10,500 Home Office-approved Motorola Solutions VB400 cameras will be issued to frontline officers, from constable to inspector ranks, and to police custody staff, across the country. Since taking command in October 2023, Chief Constable Jo Farrell has prioritised the introduction of body-worn video. The equipment can help to de-escalate incidents, improve public trust in policing and reduce complaints, support officer and staff safety, and bring wider benefits to the criminal justice system. Chief Constable Farrell said: “The national roll out of body worn video has commenced with the first police officers out on patrol in Tayside. All frontline officers and custody staff in Tayside Division will be equipped over the coming weeks. “During the next 18 months, you will see a gradual increase in officers with body-worn video cameras across Scotland. In cities and rural communities, in our communities on the roads, hospitals and schools and anywhere else they are required to carry out their duties. “Body-worn video can significantly enhance public confidence and support officer and public safety by providing effective and transparent evidence of police and public interactions. “The technology will also improve the quality of evidence presented in court to deliver faster justice for victims by increasing early guilty pleas and reducing time spent at court for victims, witnesses and police officers. "There is strong public and partner support for body worn video in Scotland and we will continue to explain our use of this important technology including assurance around data privacy and human rights considerations." The cameras’ introduction was a key recommendation of Lady Elish Angiolini’s independent review of police complaints, and a national public consultation on the cameras received more than 9000 responses, with 81% of respondents agreeing that they would increase public confidence in policing. Angela Constance, Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, said: “I am very pleased that the Scottish Government’s record investment in Police Scotland is continuing to support the national roll-out of body worn video for officers and staff. “Body worn video can increase public confidence in policing and improve safety for police officers and staff. It can also benefit victims and witnesses of crime by allowing cases to be brought to court sooner. “The use of body worn video is supported by a world-leading £33 million Scottish Government initiative for sharing digital evidence from crime scene to court room. Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC), which is also being rolled out across Scotland, is leading to efficiencies across the criminal justice system, delivering benefits for victims, police officers, prosecutors, defence lawyers, court staff and judges.”