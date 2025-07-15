Appeal for information after indecent exposure incident in Montrose

Police in Montrose are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself in a woodland car park.

The incident happened between 11.50am and 12.50pm on Monday, July 14, at the car park of Kinnaber Woods, Montrose, a man exposed himself to a female dog walker on two occasions.

The man is described as white, aged between 30-40 years-old, is of medium build with short dark hair and at the time he was wearing a grey hooded jumper.

Officers believe that he may have been travelling in a white campervan with black lettering on the bonnet and side panels. Constable Jordan Lamont said: "Anyone that recognises this description or knows the man involved should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1712 of July 14, 2025."

Anyone with information about the incident can also telephone the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.