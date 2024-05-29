Appeal after serious assault in Carnoustie

One man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are appealing for information after two men were assaulted in Carnoustie, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

The incident happened in Ferrier Street with the junction of Dundee Street around 12.30am on Saturday (May 25). The men aged, 30 and 23, were assaulted by two men.

The 23-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. The other man did not require medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One suspect is described as in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a dark long sleeve top, grey trousers and white trainers. The second is described as in his late teens to early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair shaved at the sides. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and grey/black Nike trainers.