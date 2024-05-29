Appeal after serious assault in Carnoustie
The incident happened in Ferrier Street with the junction of Dundee Street around 12.30am on Saturday (May 25). The men aged, 30 and 23, were assaulted by two men.
The 23-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. The other man did not require medical treatment.
One suspect is described as in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a dark long sleeve top, grey trousers and white trainers. The second is described as in his late teens to early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair shaved at the sides. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and grey/black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0151 of May 25.