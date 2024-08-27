Appeal after osprey shot in Angus glen
The injured bird was found by a gamekeeper in the Glen Doll area on Monday, August 12, the day estates across Scotland traditionally open their annual shoots for red grouse and ptarmigan.
The Scottish SPCA was called and the osprey was taken to the charity’s national wildlife rescue centre at Fishcross, near Alloa, for treatment.
However, it had to be euthanised due to its injuries.
Police were contacted after X-rays revealed that the bird, which is a protected species, had been shot.
Detective Constable Daniel Crilley, Wildlife Crime Investigation, said that an investigation is now under way, and he appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
He said: “It’s illegal to kill any protected species and we’re working with partner agencies to fully investigate the circumstances.
“Information from the local community is vital and I’d ask anyone who was in the area around 12 August and thinks they may have information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.
“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information about shooting activity in the area.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1671 of August 26, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.