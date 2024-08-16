Angus businessman jailed for 11 years for abusing five children

​Bandeen gained the trust of parents in an attempt to gain access to their children.

An Angus businessman has been jailed after abusing five children and attempting to target others over the course of 17 years.

Colin Bandeen’s name has also been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Bandeen, who owned a motorsport company based in Kirriemuir, was found guilty of 12 charges on July 23 following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

The 63-year-old's offending took place at addresses in the Angus area and at Knockhill Racing Circuit near Dunfermline between 2001 and 2019.

The paedophile befriended several parents in an attempt to gain access to their young children.

The court heard how Bandeen invited himself into their homes and lives, gave generous gifts and took a number of his child victims on holidays. After gaining their trust, he went on to sexually offend involving five of the children.

On Friday (August 16), at the High Court in Kilmarnock, he was jailed for 11 years and 9 months, with a further two years’ supervision following his release.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Colin Bandeen used his position of trust and community links to prey on vulnerable young children who should have been safe in his care. His offending affected many, who now live with the traumatic consequences of his actions.

“I would like to commend their bravery in coming forward. Their strength has resulted in his conviction. I would urge any victim of similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support.”