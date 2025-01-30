Council backs group in takeover bid for Arbroath Community Centre
Community interest company Shape Wellbeing is looking to secure a lease for the building and develop facilities including aVR studio and padel ball court.
It comes two years after the 142-year-old centre was handed back to the council by Angus Alive in a cost-cutting move.
It has not been used as a community centre since 2020.
The bid was discussed by councillors at a recent policy and resources committee meeting
Speaking at the meeting, Shape Wellbeing representatives outlined their ambitious plan for the building.
Director Robert Marshall said: “Padel is a showpiece of the business plan. If you create zonal areas, you’ve got padel and perhaps a five-a-side playing. Then you’ve got table tennis or a dance studio. It will create a better atmosphere and encourage more social interaction.
"It’s about utilising the whole building so we can create that community feeling and buzz.”
But the plans are not without opposition and Arbroath Community Council called on committee members to consider other options.
Chairwoman Fiona Doran said: “I feel the way this has been handled could have been a lot better. We want to be working collaboratively and we want to be there for Angus Council, as (they) should be there for us.
“We just feel a little bit railroaded. It’s such a big building and it’s got so many opportunities to be used by the public.”
During the meeting, it was revealed local groups were invited to a consultation event earlier in the process but only a dozen attended.
And the community council’s criticism was refuted by local authority chiefs.
Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said: “The council is not in the position to operate the building therefore engagement with the community on suggestions for the end use is not what is required here
“If an operator is not found for the building, the alternative is that the building will be declared surplus.”
The plans split elected members in the council chamber.
Arbroath councillor Derek Wann put forward an amendment asking committee members to defer the proposals to the next full council meeting so all Arbroath representatives could have their say.
With the final vote split, council leader Bill Duff gave the casting vote in favour of going forward with the plans.
The local authority will now continue talks with Shape Wellbeing around the terms of a lease.
A final business plan is expected to be brought before councillors before any decision is made.