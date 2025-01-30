Council backs group in takeover bid for Arbroath Community Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Angus councillors have backed a group seeking to take over Arbroath Community Centre.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community interest company Shape Wellbeing is looking to secure a lease for the building and develop facilities including aVR studio and padel ball court.

It comes two years after the 142-year-old centre was handed back to the council by Angus Alive in a cost-cutting move.

It has not been used as a community centre since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The Marketgate building has not been used as a community centre since 2020. (Pic: Google Maps)

The bid was discussed by councillors at a recent policy and resources committee meeting

Speaking at the meeting, Shape Wellbeing representatives outlined their ambitious plan for the building.

Director Robert Marshall said: “Padel is a showpiece of the business plan. If you create zonal areas, you’ve got padel and perhaps a five-a-side playing. Then you’ve got table tennis or a dance studio. It will create a better atmosphere and encourage more social interaction.

"It’s about utilising the whole building so we can create that community feeling and buzz.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the plans are not without opposition and Arbroath Community Council called on committee members to consider other options.

Chairwoman Fiona Doran said: “I feel the way this has been handled could have been a lot better. We want to be working collaboratively and we want to be there for Angus Council, as (they) should be there for us.

“We just feel a little bit railroaded. It’s such a big building and it’s got so many opportunities to be used by the public.”

During the meeting, it was revealed local groups were invited to a consultation event earlier in the process but only a dozen attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the community council’s criticism was refuted by local authority chiefs.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said: “The council is not in the position to operate the building therefore engagement with the community on suggestions for the end use is not what is required here

“If an operator is not found for the building, the alternative is that the building will be declared surplus.”

The plans split elected members in the council chamber.

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann put forward an amendment asking committee members to defer the proposals to the next full council meeting so all Arbroath representatives could have their say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the final vote split, council leader Bill Duff gave the casting vote in favour of going forward with the plans.

The local authority will now continue talks with Shape Wellbeing around the terms of a lease.

A final business plan is expected to be brought before councillors before any decision is made.