Campaign to highlight tenants’ rights

A campaign to increase awareness of tenants’ rights has been launched by Housing Minister Paul McLennan.

This includes information about where renters can to go to access help and advice.

Latest figures show that there are an estimated 7743 privately rented dwellings across Angus, accounting for 13.4% of total dwellings in the area.

Research suggests tenants do not always know their rights or feel able to use them when a problem comes up. Mr McLennan said it is important that renters in Angus know how to use their rights, as tenants in Scotland have some of the strongest rights in the UK.

He said: “People who rent their homes in Angus already have strong rights when it comes to rent rises, maintenance and repairs and evictions. This campaign is important to make sure we increase awareness of these rights.

“We also want to highlight the end of the temporary change to rent adjudication on March 31. This was put in place to support the transition back to market rent following the temporary cap on rents under the Cost of Living Act.

“Under existing legislation, most private tenants continue to have the right to seek a review of a rent increase and I would encourage any tenant concerned about this to apply. We’re also taking forward measures in the Housing Bill to address the need for longer term action on rent control and strengthen tenants’ rights where it’s needed.”

Aoife Derry, Citizens Advice Scotland spokesperson, said: “A safe, secure home is foundational to people’s lives. We see thousands of people coming to our local bureaux seeking advice because they are struggling to afford their rent, as well as landlords who need support.

“The Scottish CAB network is here to help with free confidential advice for anyone who needs it. We need to see a rented sector that works for everyone, where everyone knows their rights and responsibilities, and clear information and access to redress when things go wrong.

“Scotland deserves a rented sector that works for everyone, so that more people can stay in their homes.”