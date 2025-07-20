Angus businesses on the Thistle Awards shortlist​

Newton Farm Holidays & Tours is looking to repeat its success from last year when it was named the winner of the Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience. (Pic: Connor Mollison)

​A tearoom, a farm, and an old ship are some of the tourism businesses across Dundee and Angus that have made the shortlist of Scotland’s top tourism and events industry awards.

For over 30 years, the Scottish Thistle Awards have showcased individual businesses, people and partnership working.

They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.

Past winners credit the awards with boosting their business, increasing enquiries and inspiring staff.

Image: Newton Farm Holidays

Delivered by VisitScotland, in partnership with regional awards programmes, the Scottish Thistle Awards combines five regional awards and a national final – which is sponsored by Abbey: The Destination Experts.

Among those shortlisted at the Central and East regional Thistle Awards are last year's Scottish Thistle Awards winners Newton Farm Holidays & Tours, near Forfar, who are in the running for Best B&B or Guest House Experience and Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience.

In Dundee, The Barrelman is back again hoping to bring home the award for the Best Bar or Pub for the second year running.

Murton Farm, Tearoom and Nature Reserve, in Forfar, are competing in the Best Community Tourism & Events Initiative category, and from Dundee, the HMS Unicorn has been shortlisted for the Innovation Award category.

VisitScotland Destination Development Director Caroline Warburton said: “Having such a strong representation from Dundee and Angus in the regional finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards is a fantastic reflection of the quality found across the region.

“Being recognised by the Scottish Thistle Awards means tourism businesses are considered to be some of the best in the country.

“The awards help to ensure that tourism and the individuals who work in the industry are praised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.

“They showcase the collaboration and innovation that drives this industry. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck at the Central and East Thistle Awards.”

Responsible tourism is at the heart of the Scottish Thistle Awards, supporting the aim for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in this field.

Regional winners for Central, East and the West will be announced at two regional finals delivered by VisitScotland in September.

The Central and East ceremony will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on September 11, and the West ceremony will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on September 25.

Winners from all five regional awards – which also include the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards; the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards; and the South of Scotland Thistle Awards, delivered in partnership with the South of Scotland Destination Alliance and supported by South of Scotland Enterprise – go on to compete at the Scottish Thistle Award national ceremony in November.

For a full list of shortlisted finalists, please visit: www.scottishthistleawards.co.uk

